NIIT Ltd. appoints Anshumaan Prasad as Head of Marketing

NIIT Ltd., a skills and talent development corporation announced the appointment of Anshumaan Prasad as its new Head of Marketing. In his role, Prasad will lead the organisation’s marketing strategy and initiatives, driving growth and enhancing the brand’s presence in the industry.
Prasad comes with more than 13 years of experience across FMCG, FMCD, and Tech sectors, having worked with organisations such as HUL and Amazon. During his stints, he has displayed expertise in helping navigate businesses through various growth stages, managing resource constraints, and propelling market-leading brands. Throughout his career, Prasad has demonstrated a keen ability to develop and execute marketing campaigns, build strong brands, and lead high-performing teams.
Commenting on the appointment, Pankaj Jathar, Chief Executive Officer, NIIT Ltd., stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Anshumaan to the NIIT family. His exceptional track record in driving transformative marketing strategies, combined with his strategic acumen, positions him perfectly to lead NIIT's growth initiatives.”
Before joining NIIT, Prasad was a Senior Brand Manager at Amazon India where he led the mass-marketing initiatives for Amazon Prime membership and Amazon Specials, driving substantial business growth over three years.
While expressing his enthusiasm about joining NIIT, Anshumaan Prasad said, "I am honoured to join NIIT as the Head of Marketing. I look forward to collaborating with the team to harness the latest trends in marketing and technology to not only strengthen the brand’s market position but also drive NIIT towards even greater success in the dynamic landscape of skills and talent development.’’