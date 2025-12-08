Nikhil Chinapa joins DotMe as Strategic Advisor

DotMe, the Indian creator-tech platform for influencers, creators, and digital entrepreneurs, announced that media personality, music curator, and culture architect Nikhil Chinapa has joined the company.
The development follows Chinapa’s discovery and early use of DotMe, after which he noted the product’s potential to influence how creators engage, monetise, and build communities online. Although the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the partnership represents a step for the homegrown platform.
Chinapa, known for his role in India’s electronic music scene, co-founded Submerge, an early dance music collective, and has contributed to the curation of festivals such as Sunburn and VH1 Supersonic. His experience across youth culture, entertainment, and community-led projects offers him a relevant perspective on the evolving creator economy.
“DotMe represents what the new India stands for—products built with ambition, clarity, and the ability to scale globally. I believe platforms like these will shape the future of how creators interact with their audiences. I’m excited to join the journey and contribute to taking Indian innovation to the world,” said Nikhil Chinapa, Strategic Advisor, DotMe.
DotMe is used by creators to organise their digital identity through its link-in-bio ecosystem, which allows them to share content, sell products, manage communities, and track engagement from one place. Chinapa’s interest in the platform grew after exploring these features, eventually leading to his involvement.
The company is now expanding its vision beyond individual creators. DotMe is currently developing a B2B suite for agencies and brands, enabling them to manage creators, campaigns, and analytics through a unified dashboard—further strengthening the platform’s role in the broader digital ecosystem.
Commenting on the strategic addition, Harsh Vijaykumar, co-founder, DotMe, stated, “Nikhil brings unmatched experience from the entertainment, digital culture, and creator spaces. His belief in building for the world from India aligns deeply with DotMe’s mission. His presence as a Director strengthens our vision and pushes us to innovate even faster.”
Chinapa’s entry comes at a time when the creator economy is witnessing global momentum. According to industry estimates, the global creator economy market is projected to grow from $127.65 billion in 2023 to $528.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.5%. In India, the digital content creation market alone is expected to reach $4.40 billion by 2030, driven by a rapidly expanding community of creators. Recent research also indicates that Indian creators already influence over $350 billion in consumer spending annually, underlining the growing convergence of content and commerce.
With this partnership and its upcoming B2B capabilities, DotMe is strengthening its platform to support both creators and enterprises with scalable, data-driven tools for discovery, engagement, and growth.