Nikhil Kumar elevated to Chief Growth Officer at mediasmart

Nikhil Kumar has been elevated to the role of Chief Growth Officer at mediasmart, an Affle company.
He has played a crucial role in mediasmart for more than three years. Kumar initially joined as Vice President, where he spearheaded operations in the India & South East Asia markets. Over the last year, he additionally took on the responsibility of managing the Middle East market.
Before joining mediasmart, Kumar has had stints at TikTok, Housejoy, InMobi, and PUMA group in senior roles.
Kumar announced the news of his new position at mediasmart in a LinkedIn post.