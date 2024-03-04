Nikhil Narayanan joins Zlade as Head of Creative Strategy & Brand Director

Nikhil Narayanan, a seasoned Creative Director with over 15 years of advertising experience, has joined Zlade as its Head of Creative Strategy & Brand Director.
Sharing his career move on LinkedIn, Narayanan wrote, "I'm really looking forward to this journey, building a team and creating some fun work. Or an adventure as the cliche goes. But this time, I have a weird feeling, that this role is literally going to be one."
Starting as a Copywriter at Origami Creative Concepts, Narayanan ascended the ranks, as he transitioned to roles like Senior Copywriter at Ogilvy & Mather and Creative Supervisor at McCann Worldgroup.
Throughout his career, Narayanan has worked with clients like Apple, 3M, Lenovo, and others, delivering impactful campaigns and driving brand success. His expertise spans Advertising, Copywriting, Content Marketing, Digital Marketing, and Brand Management. Narayanan's previous leadership roles at Pine Labs and Tata Consultancy Services highlight his skill in driving creative strategies and leading teams effectively.
Beyond professional achievements, Narayanan is a passionate writer and an unwavering Manchester United fan. His dedication to doing his best, along with his ability to handle complicated creative situations, makes him a valuable addition to any project or team.