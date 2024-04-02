Nilkamal Sleep onboards Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador

Nilkamal Sleep announced Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The brand has teamed up with the actor to revolutionize the mattress industry and bring forth the brand philosophy of "Thoughtfully Designed for You”.
This association will play a pivotal role in elevating the brand as a thoughtfully designed sleep solution for customers, especially among the new-age audience. His persona as one of India's most versatile actors aligns well with the brand’s journey of catering to the diverse sleeping needs of individuals through product offerings and innovations.
Nilkamal Sleep aims to cater to every customer’s sleeping habits with a wide range of products for Sleep Solutions such as Mattresses, Beds, Pillows and Accessories.
Commenting on the announcement, Eashan Parekh, Head of Nilkamal Sleep, stated, “We are excited to welcome Ranbir Kapoor into the Nilkamal Sleep family as our brand ambassador. His dynamic personality perfectly aligns with our brand, and we are confident that his association will further amplify our message of promoting healthy sleep and unparalleled comfort. We are positive that Ranbir’s popularity and the relatability factor amongst the new-age audience will strengthen our presence. This association is also committed towards the mattress as we look forward to revolutionising the mattress category and emerge as one of the biggest players within the next two years.”
Commenting on the partnership, Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood Actor said, "I am delighted to collaborate with Nilkamal Sleep, a legacy brand that truly understands the significance of quality sleep and respects individual sleeping habits. I firmly believe that the mattress plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of sleep, and Nilkamal Sleep offers a splendid range of products that are exceptionally comfortable, providing a truly restful sleep experience."