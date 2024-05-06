Niraj Ruparel, Chandani Samdaria, Chandni Shah, Senthil & P G Aditya join as jury chairs for Abby Awards 2024

Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead for WPP and Head of Mobile at GroupM, Chandani Samdaria, Executive Creative Director at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Chandni Shah, COO of FCB Kinnect, Senthil, CCO, VML and P G Aditya, CCO and Co-founder of Talented have joined as Jury Chair The Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show.
Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead for WPP and Head of Mobile at GroupM, has been appointed Jury Chair in Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Technology category. He was recently awarded for his contribution to Metaverse & AI industry at IAA Tech Plus 2023.
Chandani Samdaria, Executive Creative Director at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, India has been appointed Jury Chair in Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Red Abby category
Samdaria has created campaigns for brands like Vicks, Head & Shoulders, Nivea, Tide, Ariel, Amazon Audible, Knorr, Closeup, Kwality Wall’s, Axis Bank, Hotstar, and more. she was awarded 40 under 40, in 2023 by Social Samosa.
Chandni Shah, COO of FCB Kinnect has been appointed Jury Chair in Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Mobile category.
She was one of IMPACT's 50 Most Influential Women and was also been listed in Campaign South Asia's prestigious 40 Under 40 Award and the Young Business Leader Award for the South Asia region.
Senthil, CCO, VML India has been appointed Jury Chair in the Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Integrated category.
Senthil believes in leading by example and leading from the front with insightful ideas that have built legendary local brands like Wipro, The Times Of India, Tata Steel, Tata Gluco Plus, Himalayan, Apollo Tyres, Hero Motors, Aditya Birla Fashion, Murugappa Group, Nestle Munch, Star Sports and leading global brands like Nike, Levi’s, Puma, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, KitKat, Johnnie Walker, Google, Facebook, Rotary International, Shell, Unilever Radiant and Unicef.
P G Aditya, CCO and co-founder of Talented has been appointed Jury Chair in Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Digital category.
Before forming the creative agency, Talented, PG Aditiya was the CCO of Dentsu Webchutney until February 2022. His work 'The Unfiltered History Tour, an undercover tour of the British Museum's disputed artefacts - for VICE' is responsible for India's only "Agency of the Year" title so far at Cannes Lions.