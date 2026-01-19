Nissan Motor India appoints Gagan Mangal as Head of Communications

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) has appointed Gagan Mangal as its new Head of Communications, effective January 12, 2026. Based in Gurugram, Mangal will oversee the brand’s communications strategy, reporting to Katherine Zachary, Vice President of International Communications, and working with Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa.
Commenting on Mangal’s appointment, Saurabh Vatsa said, “We are pleased to welcome Gagan to Nissan Motor India at a pivotal time in our journey. He brings deep automotive communications expertise and a strong understanding of the Indian media landscape. As we accelerate our brand resurgence and prepare for exciting product launches, Gagan’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our communications strategy and building a compelling Nissan narrative in India.”
Mangal joins Nissan from Volkswagen India, where he led press and marketing communications. A management graduate, he has nearly two decades of experience in corporate communications and marketing, having worked with several automotive companies, including Volkswagen and Hyundai.
Throughout his career, Mangal has led communications for product launches, large-scale events, brand campaigns, and media relations. He has been responsible for shaping communications strategy and building narratives across national and regional media.
Speaking on his new role, Gagan Mangal said, “I am truly excited to join Nissan Motor India at this pivotal moment in its growth and transformation journey. India remains a priority market for Nissan, with significant opportunities to strengthen brand relevance, trust, and customer connection. I look forward to collaborating closely with teams across India and globally to craft a clear, confident, and customer‑centric narrative one that reflects Nissan’s global ambitions while resonating authentically with audiences in India.”
In his role, Mangal will support Nissan’s brand resurgence in India, including upcoming product launches and media engagement efforts.
Katherine Zachary added, “Gagan brings deep automotive communications expertise and a strong understanding of the Indian media landscape. We are confident his leadership will be instrumental as Nissan enters an exciting new phase in India.”