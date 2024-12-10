Nitin Jain named Chief Technology Officer at ShareChat

ShareChat, the social media company, announced the appointment of Nitin Jain as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Jain will be leading the development and application of technology across both ShareChat and Moj platforms.
Jain is a technology professional with experience leading projects in advertising, e-commerce, fintech, and advanced data analytics, taking ideas from initial concepts to platforms with international reach. He brings experience of leadership from companies like Tokopedia, Gojek, and most recently, TikTok. Jain has been involved in developing and expanding tech businesses, focusing on building effective teams and utilising advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, blockchain, and modern DevOps practices.
Welcoming Nitin, Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Cofounder, ShareChat & Moj said, “Nitin is a global technology leader, with more than two decades of experience spanning multiple domains and geographies. As we embark on the next chapter of growth at ShareChat & Moj, Nitin’s proven track record in scaling technology-driven businesses, combined with his expertise in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence and big data, will be a game-changer for our platform. I am incredibly thrilled to have him as a part of the team and lead the tech org from the front at ShareChat.”
“I am extremely passionate about building customer-focused products that bring real value through innovative yet practical applications of technology. What excites me most about being at ShareChat is the chance to work with, learn from such a talented team and use my experience to deliver a highly personalised social experience to our growing community of users and creators.”, said, Jain, Chief Technology Officer, ShareChat & Moj.
Outside of work, Nitin has an interest in philosophy, modern physics, genetics and a growing passion for scuba diving. He has a bachelors degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi.