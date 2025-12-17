Nitin Nagpal joins Mayfair Housing as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Mayfair Housing, a Mumbai-based real estate group, has appointed Nitin Nagpal as its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.
In his new role, Nagpal will oversee the group’s sales and marketing functions, including revenue planning, product positioning, pricing, go-to-market strategies and stakeholder engagement across its portfolio. He will also be responsible for aligning business growth plans with market trends and customer demand.
Nagpal brings more than two decades of experience across residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and pre-lease real estate segments. His background includes roles involving sales, marketing, leasing, pricing and financial planning, as well as managing business expansion and organisational growth.
Before this, Nagpal spent nearly a decade at Dosti Realty Ltd., where he last served as Director for sales, marketing and presales sourcing. Earlier, he worked with HDFC, contributing to the development of its real estate strategy and helping establish HDFC Realty Ltd.’s residential and commercial businesses in several emerging markets.
Commenting on the appointment, Aditya N Shah, Joint Managing Director, Mayfair Housing, said, “The Chief Sales & Marketing Officer role is pivotal to our growth journey. Nitin Nagpal brings with him the ability to translate strategy into performance while building brands anchored in credibility and customer confidence. Mayfair Housing will gain from his experience and leadership as it deepens its market presence and delivers sustainable, long-term growth.”
Speaking about his new role, Nitin Nagpal said, “The CSMO role at Mayfair Housing is an opportunity to integrate growth, brand and customer value into a single strategic vision. Mayfair’s philosophy aligns closely with my own approach to real estate. I look forward to working with the leadership team to strengthen our market relevance, create differentiated offerings and deliver value that is enduring to all stakeholders.”