NiviCap onboards Justin Langer as brand ambassador

Former Australian cricket coach Justin Langer has been appointed brand ambassador for NiviCap, a newly launched digital platform aimed at easing education-related financing and support for Indian students studying in Australia. The announcement was made at the platform’s launch event, which was supported by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade).
NiviCap, developed by the founder of Australian fintech Ziksu, introduces a phased rollout that begins with an online module for education loan access and applications. Future stages are expected to include forex support and post-arrival guidance for students after they land in Australia. The initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen the India–Australia education corridor, an area that has seen steady growth in mobility and institutional partnerships.
Langer’s association is positioned to highlight the platform’s focus on student wellbeing and parental reassurance, particularly as families from Tier-II and Tier-III regions increasingly explore overseas education.
Austrade representatives at the launch emphasised the importance of strengthening student-focused support mechanisms across the bilateral education ecosystem.
Karthik Srinivasan, Founder, NiviCap said, “As an Indian-born Australian, I’ve lived the same journey that thousands of students take every year, filled with excitement, but also anxiety. I know firsthand how overwhelming it can be to handle documentation, manage finances across countries, and deal with the emotional toll of being far from home. I’ve seen how these challenges can make dreams feel distant.
Those experiences stayed with me and shaped my professional journey. Having worked in banking across India and Australia, I witnessed how complex regulations and cross-border systems often make these transitions even harder. When I later represented Australia in fintech at the G20, it reaffirmed my belief that innovation, when built with empathy, can truly solve real human challenges.
NiviCap was created with that very vision, not just as a digital solutions platform, but as a bridge between aspiration and achievement. ‘Fast. Fair. Family Approved.’ isn’t just a promise; it’s personal”.
Justin Langer, Brand Ambassador, “As both a father and a coach, I understand the emotions that come with watching young people chase big dreams away from home. India and Australia share a bond that goes beyond sport, it’s built on trust, respect, and shared ambition. NiviCap captures that beautifully. To me, NiviCap is like a great coach, steady, reliable, and always there when the pressure is on. It gives students the confidence to perform and parents the reassurance that their children are in safe hands. That’s why I’m proud to stand with a brand that champions both ambition and care.”
Mukund Narayanamurti, Minister (Commercial) and Head of South Asia, Austrade, “Australia deeply values its education partnership with India. Indian students enrich our campuses and communities, and they are central to the cultural and economic ties between our two nations. NiviCap’s launch by an Australian firm Ziksu is a great initiative to support Indian students aspiring to Study in Australia.”