Niyo appoints Sushanth Ravikumar as its Senior Vice President of Marketing

Niyo announces the appointment of Sushanth Ravikumar as its Senior Vice President of Marketing. In the past, Ravikumar has worked with Flipkart, Upstox, and Britannia.
With a background in e-commerce, FMCG, and Fintech, Sushanth will play a role in reinforcing Niyo’s brand position in the travel banking space. He will lead the overall marketing charter, overseeing key areas such as crafting the brand strategy, and driving the growth charter and customer initiatives.
Sushanth has a total work experience of 17 years in marketing and sales. During his nearly seven-year tenure at Flipkart, he was responsible for driving brand and customer growth across various segments, including fashion and large appliances, through marketing strategies and campaigns. He also contributed to building platform loyalty with initiatives like Flipkart Plus and Super Coins, developed private brands and licenses, and orchestrated marketing plans for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and other sale events. At Britannia, Sushanth led the brand and P&L for Milk Bikis. He also held positions as VP of Marketing at Upstox and Head of Brand Marketing at MPL.
Vinay Bagri, Co-founder and CEO, of Niyo said, “We've been able to achieve a great growth trajectory over the past year and also build strong products for travelers. Building a strong brand and innovative marketing strategies are crucial for unlocking the next stage of growth for Niyo. Having Sushanth as a core team member, with his extensive experience and leadership in the marketing domain, will be instrumental in propelling Niyo to new heights. We are confident that his expertise will contribute immensely in our mission to scale the brand and simplify travel banking for Indians.”
Sushanth Ravikumar, Senior Vice President (SVP), Niyo, expressed his excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic, new-age Fintech that is shaping the future of travel banking in India. Vinay and Virender are building products that are disrupting this segment and solving new emerging needs of customers. I'm excited to build a strong brand with them and shape new customer behavior that unlocks growth.”
Sushanth holds a Masters degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. Based in Bengaluru, he is also passionate about wildlife photography and conservation.