NODWIN Gaming appoints Atin Suri as Global Head of Experiential Marketing

NODWIN Gaming has announced the appointment of Atin Suri as Global Head of Experiential Marketing. Suri brings experience to help further the company’s mission to engage and excite audiences across all ages, worldwide. Suri will be responsible for leading the company’s worldwide expansion efforts in experiential marketing and growth while handling the company’s white-label events and activations.
A key focus for the company is providing holistic entertainment to the global youth with its range of properties that spans esports, gaming, pop culture, music, and comedy. Suris’ extensive experience in crafting immersive on-ground experiences will be key in enhancing consumer experience and brand recall.
“For me, experience is everything, and I’ve always wanted to push the envelope when it comes to the intersection of technology and immersive experiences,” said Suri. “At NODWIN Gaming, I see endless opportunities when it comes to experiential marketing especially when the company is expanding further towards youth-focused experiences across the world.”
Before joining the company, Atin founded The Experiential Hub. A decade ago, Suri recognised the untapped potential of esports in India, a foresight that led to his collaboration with Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming. Together, they worked on Dew Arena, the Offline Gaming Championship.
They went on to bring DreamHack, the gaming festival to India. Suri also played an important role in organising esports events with the NODWIN Gaming team in India including ESL One, PUBG Club Open, PMPL South Asia and many more.
“We are thrilled to welcome Atin to NODWIN Gaming,” commented Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming. “Having worked with Atin on previous projects, we have always admired his ability to bring fresh and bold ideas to the table. His passion for tech-driven, experiential events makes him the perfect fit for our vision of creating unforgettable gaming experiences globally.”