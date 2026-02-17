NOFILTR.Group returns to incubator roots with a focus on long-term career building

NOFILTR.Group is returning to its original foundation as an incubator, moving away from the conventional management structure that prioritises deal volume, and instead doubling down on long-term career building.
The company says most creator management firms today operate in two broad ways. One focuses on consulting, connecting creators with brands, negotiating campaigns, and taking a percentage of deals. The other offers operational support, handling schedules, logistics, and coordination. At the same time, both play an important role in the ecosystem, NOFILTR.Group believes neither approach is designed to build sustainable creator careers.
According to the company, the core challenge lies in the structure of the management model itself. Since revenue is directly tied to the number of brand collaborations closed, agencies are incentivised to increase deal flow. However, creators often need to be selective in order to preserve audience trust and long-term credibility.
"We've turned down more money on behalf of our creators than most companies in this space have made. A management company doesn't do that. An incubator does. We just spent nine years agreeing to people calling us the wrong thing,” says Hitarth Dadia, CEO, NOFILTR.Group.
Founded in 2017, the company was set up to identify creators with strong creative potential and build their careers from the ground up. This included developing content formats, growing audiences, and defining long-term positioning rather than simply representing them in brand partnerships. Over time, however, the firm expanded its roster and began operating more like a traditional management agency.
With the new shift, the agency plans to streamline operations and prioritise incubation, where the key metric will be the creator’s sustained growth and long-term worth rather than campaign volume.
NOFILTR.Group maintains that this is not a strategic pivot but a return to its original approach.
Separately, Dadia is also working on a new venture aimed at addressing intellectual property ownership in the creator economy. The initiative seeks to explore ways for creators to retain and monetise the rights to the content they produce. Further details are expected to be announced at a later stage.