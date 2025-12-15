Noise announces Prerna Kapur as Associate Director for Marketing

Noise, a connected lifestyle brand in India, has appointed Prerna Kapur as Associate Director - Marketing. She is expected to oversee brand partnerships, public relations, and community initiatives.
Kapur has previously worked with Zomato, Taj Hotels, and HPE, contributing to brand building and strategic communications. In her new role, she will focus on shaping the brand’s external narrative, developing collaborations with brands and creators, and engaging with the community across platforms.
Commenting on her appointment, Prerna Kapur said, "Joining Noise marks an exciting new chapter for me. As I step into the world of smart wearables and audio, I am looking forward to learning, building and creating thoughtful partnerships that strengthen the brand and its community."
Posting the same update on her LinkedIn in a post, Kapur wrote, "This one feels different for me. I’ve spent most of my career building brands in services, and this is my first role working so closely with tech products. Learning the world of smart wearables and audio, and shaping how these products are represented and experienced, is something I’m really excited about."
"I’ll be spending a lot of time learning, building, and working closely with brands, creators, platforms, and agencies to create thoughtful, meaningful partnerships and a strong community around the brand," she added.