Noise signs Neeraj Chopra as its brand ambassador

Noise has onboarded Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Gold Medalist, and the reigning Javelin world champion as their brand ambassador for smartwatches. Neeraj joins the cohort of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu.
Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Neeraj Chopra, the world champion and hugely inspirational Olympic Gold Medalist to the Noise family. Our prominent position in the realm of smartwatches resonates harmoniously with the path Neeraj has embarked upon to stand as a source of national pride. As we consistently channel our enthusiasm to attune to our inner drive, much like Neeraj, we are confident that our partnership will serve to reinforce our strong bond with the vibrant youth.”
The role of Neeraj Chopra as a brand ambassador is expected to enhance bond and trust with the consumers.
Commenting on the association, Neeraj Chopra said, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Noise, a brand that focuses on innovation. During my conversations to understand what the brand was about, I got the impression that they are determined to push boundaries in their field, and want to inspire the youth through what they do. It is something I can relate to closely, and it’s what makes this association a good one to have.”
Over the tenure, Neeraj will be involved in a robust campaign that entails all touchpoints.