Noor Anand and Sukanya Chakrabarti launch Instagram-native strategy studio

Noor Anand has launched a strategy studio called Algo Rhythm along with Sukanya Chakrabarti. Anand announced it in a LinkedIn post.
In the post, he wrote, “Excited to announce the launch of my new company, Algo Rhythm, with none other than Sukanya Chakrabarti.”
He added, “Algo Rhythm is a strategy studio built to help ambitious brands win on Instagram. Over the last few years, we’ve seen the same problem again and again: most brand strategy on Instagram is built in ways that suppress reach, instead of multiplying it. That’s where we come in. We help brands master the algorithm so their content travels further, performs harder, and delivers more value from every rupee spent.”
He added that the studio will focus on three core services: “1) Instagram-native brand positioning 2) Algorithm-first content strategy, 3) Helping hire creative talent to execute it all.”
Anand also wrote, “Already working with some very exciting brands. If you’re building for Instagram seriously, drop me a message and let’s see if there’s a fit.”
Before launching the studio, Anand worked in creative strategy and social media roles across several agencies and brands. He served as Director of Creative Strategy at WLDD Private Limited and earlier as Creative Director at One Four Seven. He has worked on campaigns for brands including Amazon, Prime Video, Myntra, Rapido, Philips and Tata Motors.
Earlier in his career, Anand held strategy and creative roles at Sociowash and also worked with brands such as Starbucks and realme. He also authored the novel The Dreaming Reality.
Chakrabarti has worked in copywriting and creative strategy roles across agencies, including 22feet Tribal Worldwide, WLDD Private Limited and Sociowash. She has worked on campaigns for brands such as Flipkart, Reliance Trends, De Beers, KFC, Nykaa and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
She is also an Instagram content creator who produces marketing and pop culture commentary on the platform.