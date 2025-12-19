Noor Anand exits WLDD to launch new venture

Noor Anand has stepped down as Head of Creative Strategy at WLDD to start a new venture focused on helping founders and marketing teams improve brand growth on Instagram through structured training systems.
The new venture is positioned as a learning and development platform rather than an agency. It aims to train in-house marketing teams to manage social media growth internally instead of outsourcing the work.
A Social Samosa 30 Under 30 winner (Class of 2025), Noor Anand has led marketing campaigns, including title promotions for Mirzapur Season 3, JioHotstar’s Lagaan Trophy during the India vs England series, and campaigns for Myntra FWD. His work spans more than 150 brands across sectors such as consumer goods, fashion, technology, automotive and hospitality.
Talking about his exit, Noor Anand said, “99.9% brands in India are still using outdated social playbooks that simply do not work in the attention economy. Brands spend lakhs every month on Instagram content and struggle to cross 2-3 thousand views, while a creator with an iPhone shoots a reel in their bedroom that clocks millions. When this happens repeatedly, it’s a sign that brand teams haven’t been given access to how the algorithm works and what it prioritises. My role is to give that access.”
The venture will focus on transferring what Noor Anand described as an algorithms-first approach to in-house teams through a structured learning framework.
He added, “I’m building an operating system for modern social growth. This isn’t about replacing agencies or building another one. It’s about upgrading the capabilities of the team’s brands already have. I’ve spent over 10,000 hours breaking down what makes content travel on Instagram. Now I want to make that knowledge usable, so teams can consistently go viral, and thereby reduce CAC, build recall, unlock organic discovery, and compete with bigger players with larger budgets, without outspending them.”