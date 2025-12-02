Nothing appoints Charlie Smith as Chief Brand Officer

Nothing has appointed Charlie Smith as Chief Brand Officer. He is currently serving as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Loewe. The company said he will join the executive team in January and oversee global brand, image, marketing, communications and store design, reporting to co-founder and CEO Carl Pei.
Commenting on Smith’s appointment, Carl Pei said, “Charlie has worked at the intersection of luxury, creativity and technology, building Loewe into one of the most culturally relevant brands amongst Gen Z in the world. Our vision is to create the most loved tech company for the next generation, and there’s nobody better placed than Charlie to help Nothing redefine what's possible in consumer technology."
Smith led collaborations with Studio Ghibli, On Running and Suna Fujita, developed Loewe’s TikTok strategy and managed brand partnerships involving Rihanna, Beyoncé, Dame Maggie Smith, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Daniel Craig.
Speaking about his new role, Charlie Smith said, “Over the last 7 years, I've been fortunate to work with Jonathan Anderson, Pascale Lepoivre, and a fantastic team at Loewe. A great new era has begun under Jack and Lazaro, and while my chapter draws to a close, the brand will continue to go from strength to strength. I can’t wait to join Nothing and another visionary, Carl Pei. I look forward to working with him to challenge the status quo and establish a brighter future for technology.”
He added, “I’m excited about moving from one creative, fast-growing company to another, and the challenge of taking what I have learned from luxury fashion and applying it to consumer tech. Nothing has a mission that really resonates with me, which is that technology should be fun, should connect us to culture and enable us to live our lives to the fullest, rather than distracting us.”