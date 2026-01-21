Nothing introduces new logo indicating shift in brand identity

Consumer electronics maker Nothing has confirmed a redesign of its brand identity, unveiling a new logo that moves away from the pixel-style visuals it has used since launch.
The brand confirmed the change in a post on X, where it shared images of the new logo along with a text, “Getting ready to make history.” The post included two monochrome teaser images that showed a new wordmark with a cleaner typographic style.
GETTING READY TO MAKE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/cnvnQitego— Nothing (@nothing) January 19, 2026
The new design appears more conventional than Nothing’s earlier dot-matrix and pixel-inspired branding. The brand did not provide further details or explanations with the post and has not said whether the change applies only to the logo or is part of a broader brand refresh.
The announcement did not reference any products, launch timelines or upcoming events, suggesting the focus is on brand identity rather than hardware.
Since its debut, Nothing has positioned itself as a design-focused consumer technology company, with its pixel-style logo and visual language forming a central part of its brand identity. The teased redesign suggests a move toward a more restrained and mainstream look.
The teaser has drawn mixed reactions online. Some users welcomed the possible redesign, calling it a natural evolution as the brand grows. Others said moving away from the pixel-style logo could weaken the brand’s visual distinctiveness.
Some users found it similar to Jaguar's recent rebranding, triggering a flood of comparisons and online debate.
You hired Jaguar Guy pic.twitter.com/JzPnnKagdd— Dhaval (Investment Books) (@InvestmentBook1) January 20, 2026
Several users also speculated whether the change points to broader strategic or internal shifts, though the brand has not made any such announcement.
Logo changes always come along with internal changes. We'll have to wait and see how this goes but every time I've seen these things happen, they never end well.— Antonio_Luis (@Antonio_Luis) January 19, 2026