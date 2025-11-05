Nothing's Pranay Rao joins Sebamed india as CMO

Sebamed India has appointed Pranay Rao as the Chief Marketing Officer.
In his new role, Rao is expected to lead marketing strategy and brand growth across baby care, bath, hair care, and skincare categories. He will oversee brand management, digital, media, PR, and influencer initiatives aimed at building stronger consumer trust and awareness.
Rao is expected to adapt the brand’s global product portfolio for the Indian market while expanding the brand’s reach across e-commerce, modern trade, and expert-led channels. His role will also focus on enhancing marketing efficiency through AI-driven analytics, precision targeting, and data-based decision-making to improve return on investment and drive sustained growth in India’s competitive personal care segment.
Before taking over his new role, Rao led marketing at Nothing Technologies. Earlier, he was Global Marketing Workstream Lead at Unilever. Rao has also served as Global CMO at House of Anita Dongre, driving growth and sustainability campaigns across fashion brands, and held senior marketing roles at Kimberly-Clark, Kraft Heinz, GSK Consumer Healthcare, and ITC Limited.
Across his career, he has led brand building, innovation, and digital transformation across FMCG and lifestyle sectors.