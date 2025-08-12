NourishKind awards marketing and PR mandate to Digi eRelease

Digi eRelease has secured the marketing and PR mandate for NourishKind.
Under the mandate, the agency is expected to spearhead the brand’s communications strategy, focusing on impactful storytelling, media visibility and community engagement.
Speaking about the partnership, Nandini Kumar, Founder of NourishKind, said, “Partnering with Digi eRelease feels like a natural next step. They understand our values and can help us share our message in ways that connect with people on both a personal and community level.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Sukanti Krishnapriya Nair, Founder & CEO of Digi eRelease, said, “NourishKind’s philosophy aligns perfectly with our belief that great brands grow from great stories. Our focus will be on sharing their vision through impactful campaigns, media visibility, and community engagement, making mindful living not just an idea, but a lifestyle people want to embrace.”