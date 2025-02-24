NP Digital India bags content marketing mandate for Kotak Securities

NP Digital India, the creative digital marketing agency, has secured the content marketing mandate for Kotak Securities, the brokerage firms. As part of this collaboration,the agency will focus on off-site content marketing to expand the reach of teh brands' existing content and enhance its search visibility.
By implementing a strategic and data-driven content marketing approach, the agency aims to expand the brands' digital presence, to reach a wider and more relevant audience. Through this partnership, the agency will work towards optimising content distribution, enhancing audience engagement, and improving discoverability across digital channels.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Kotak Securities in strengthening their content marketing strategy. Our expertise lies in crafting performance-driven content solutions that not only improve visibility but also drive meaningful engagement. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering impactful digital strategies that contribute to business growth,” said Rubeena Singh, Managing Director of NP Digital India.
The agency will leverage its experience in SEO-driven content marketing, audience insights, and digital storytelling to position Kotak Securities as a go-to source for information related to capital markets.