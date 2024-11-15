Nutrela onboards Shilpa Shetty as brand ambassador

Nutrela announced Bollywood actor and wellness advocate Shilpa Shetty as its new brand ambassador. The brand with nearly four decades in the Indian market, offers a range of Soya Nuggets. Shetty, an actor, entrepreneur, fitness icon and an advocate for balanced living embodies the brands' values of health and nutrition.
Speaking about the association, Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods Ltd., said, “Shilpa Shetty is a leading figure in health and wellness in India. Our brand ethos are perfectly aligned with Shilpa’s, making her the ideal face for Nutrela. Her deep-rooted passion for wellness complements our commitment to promoting a balanced, protein-rich diet. Shilpa’s influence will further elevate Nutrela’s mission, inspiring millions to embrace Nutrela Soya Nuggets as a vital part of their wholesome diet.”
Commenting on her partnership with Nutrela, Shetty stated, “I am thrilled to join Nutrela’s remarkable journey. I believe Nutrela Soya Nuggets is an exceptional, protein-rich food that is not only nutritious but delicious too. I resonate with the brand’s commitment to promoting a nutritious lifestyle and making a positive impact on Indian households.”