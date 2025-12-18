Nuvana partners with VB Realty team as sponsor at World Tennis League

Nuvana has partnered with the VB Realty team as a sponsor at the ongoing World Tennis League in Bengaluru.
Under the partnership, the brand is providing wellness support to the VB Realty team, including personalised protocols focused on recovery and performance. The campaigns are designed to address the physical demands of competitive tennis, as recovery and preventive care gain greater prominence in professional sport.
Dr. Rohan Goyal, MBBS, Founder and Regenerative Medicine Specialist at Nuvana, said, “We’re proud to be associated with VB Realty Hawks on this journey. At Nuvana, we believe in associating with platforms that celebrate excellence, discipline, and global collaboration values that resonate strongly with professional sport. This partnership reflects our commitment to being part of meaningful, high-impact experiences that inspire performance both on and off the court.”
The World Tennis League features international players, including Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa, and Rohan Bopanna, and is held in a team-based format.
The brand said its association with the World Tennis League reflects a growing link between professional sport and science-backed wellness and recovery practices.