NXTFACE names Jemimah Rodrigues as national brand ambassador

NXTFACE has appointed Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues as its national brand ambassador ahead of the upcoming Women’s T20 League.
As part of the association, the brand plans to run an integrated marketing campaign that will include a television commercial and advertising across OTT platforms, digital media and social channels during the tournament season.
The partnership reflects its focus on connecting with younger consumers, particularly Gen Z, and aligning with athletes who represent a changing image of Indian women in sports.
Commenting on the association, Dhamyanthi, Founder - NXTFACE, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the cricketing sensation Jemimah Rodrigues. Women cricketers today stand for resilience, self-belief and breaking barriers which are values that deeply resonate with our brand. Jemimah represents a generation that is confident, expressive and unapologetically itself. As NXTFACE continues to see strong national momentum, bringing her on board is a natural step to further strengthen our connection with young consumers across the country.”
Adding to this, Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues said, “I believe confidence comes from understanding and accepting yourself through every phase of change. NXTFACE’s message of embracing transformation really stood out to me. It’s exciting to associate with a brand that speaks directly to young people and encourages them to be comfortable in their own skin.”