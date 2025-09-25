Nykaa names Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

Beauty and lifestyle retailer Nykaa has announced the appointment of actor and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone as its new brand ambassador.
As part of the association, Padukone will represent Nykaa across key brand initiatives, including the Pink Friday Sale, Nykaaland, the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards, and festive campaigns.
Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO of Nykaa Beauty, said, “We are proud to welcome Deepika Padukone to the Nykaa family. As a global cultural icon, her authenticity and versatility perfectly complement our vision to lead the transformation of beauty in India and beyond. Deepika’s ability to inspire across generations strengthens our mission to build a beauty ecosystem where commerce, culture, and community converge, empowering millions to own their unique journeys. Together, we are committed to making beauty truly borderless, inclusive, accessible, and celebrated by all.”
Speaking on the partnership, Deepika Padukone said, “Beauty for me has never been about the spotlight alone, it has always been about the everyday rituals and practicing them with consistency. And nobody understands this better than Nykaa. Nykaa understands that beauty isn’t just for the big occasions but also for the moments in between. Together we are committed to inspire millions to define beauty on their own terms.”