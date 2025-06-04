Nykaa Fashion ropes in Ishaan Khatter & Shanaya Kapoor as new faces of the brand

Nykaa Fashion has announced actors Ishaan Khatter and Shanaya Kapoor as the faces of its latest campaign. The two actors will represent the platform’s focus on contemporary fashion aimed at younger consumers.
The campaign highlights Khatter and Kapoor’s personal style choices, positioning them as representatives of a generation influenced by both global and local fashion trends. Khatter and Kapoor’s involvement in the campaign is part of Nykaa Fashion’s ongoing efforts to engage with younger audiences through style-led content and brand associations.
Commenting on this announcement, Adwaita Nayar, Executive Director, CEO Nykaa Fashion and Head of Owned Brands, said, “Nykaa Fashion has earned a deep sense of brand love by creating a space where style feels personal, expressive, and accessible. From cult global labels to much-loved homegrown brands, our platform brings together the best in fashion to match every mood and moment. Shanaya and Ishaan are the perfect voices for this generation, unafraid to experiment, authentic in their choices, and always pushing the boundaries of personal style. This partnership celebrates the joy of dressing up (or down), owning your narrative, and finding pieces that speak to you. With them on board, we’re dialling up a fashion conversation that’s bold, inclusive, and rooted in self-expression, just like our community.”
Ishaan Khatter said, "Style can be the most personal and yet the most fashionable aspect of connection. Being part of a platform where one can find pieces that speak to them and make it easy and accessible to dress for the occasion is exciting. I’m happy to be the face for nykaa fashion and hope for the platform to grow even further through our collaboration together."
Shanaya Kapoor added, "Nykaa Fashion lets me switch effortlessly between looks. From soft glam to street style, it's a destination where I can find my coolest fashion finds across all seasons and the best of global and homegrown brands. I love that it’s a space made for people who want to own their narrative and celebrate their individuality."