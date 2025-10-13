Nykaa partners with YouTube to integrate products within videos

Nykaa has partnered with YouTube to integrate its products into the YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program, allowing creators to tag and recommend its products directly in their videos.
The collaboration also includes an incubator program to support and accelerate India’s next generation of beauty and lifestyle creators.
Speaking of the partnership, a brand’s spokesperson said, “Creators have been the engine behind Nykaa’s marketing and brand strategy, influencing how millions of Indian consumers discover, learn about, and purchase beauty and lifestyle products. Today, over 10,000 creators are part of our Nykaa Affiliate Program (NAP), generating measurable impact for brands and driving content-led commerce at scale. Partnering with YouTube Shopping is a natural evolution as it allows us to empower the next generation of creators while connecting with India’s rapidly growing audience for shopping-driven content.”
Gunjan Soni, Managing Director - India, YouTube, added, "The vibrant creator economy on YouTube is harnessing the power of video to make the shopping journey richer and more engaging, with a 250% increase in shopping-related watch time over last year. By partnering with Nykaa, we are further expanding the monetisation opportunity for creators and elevating the shopping experience for our viewers through trusted product discovery."
The partnership positions the platform at the intersection of digital content and commerce in India, leveraging creators to drive product discovery and direct purchases on YouTube.