Oasis Fertility partners with Qoruz to optimize influencer marketing

Qoruz, an influencer marketing analytics platform, has announced a new strategic partnership with Oasis Fertility, a comprehensive healthcare provider specializing in fertility treatments. This collaboration is set to redefine digital engagement strategies within the fertility sector by integrating Qoruz's influencer marketing solutions with Oasis Fertility's medical services.
The partnership aims to deploy targeted influencer marketing campaigns that will amplify awareness and educate the public on available fertility treatments, ultimately bridging the gap between potential patients and advanced healthcare solutions.
Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Co-Founder and CEO of Qoruz, shared his thoughts on this collaboration, "At Qoruz, we are dedicated to enhancing how brands communicate and resonate with their audiences through effective influencer collaborations. Our partnership with Oasis Fertility reflects this commitment, providing them with access to our platform's advanced analytics and strategic insights. This collaboration enables Oasis to efficiently leverage our tools in the vital field of reproductive health, ensuring they can offer reliable and empathetic guidance to those seeking fertility solutions."
Soumyadip Chatterjee, Chief Marketing Officer at Oasis Fertility, said, "Our partnership with Qoruz marks a pivotal step in our journey. Qoruz has been integral to our influencer marketing strategy, aiding us from identification to ROI metrics. By leveraging their advanced analytics, we have effectively reached the right key opinion leaders and those in need of fertility assistance. Looking ahead, this partnership promises to further enhance our reach and effectiveness, allowing us to connect with our audience in increasingly impactful ways."
By leveraging Qoruz’s precision in identifying and managing influencer collaborations, Oasis Fertility intends to extend its reach, offering support and expert guidance to more individuals and couples navigating the challenges of infertility. The collaboration between the two reflects a shared commitment to use ethical and data-driven influencer marketing strategies to reach individuals in need of fertility solutions, ensuring high-quality information and support is accessible.