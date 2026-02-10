Offbeet Media Group appoints Abhijeet Rathor as Chief Business Officer

Offbeet Media Group has appointed Abhijeet Rathor as Chief Business Officer, effective immediately.
In the role, Rathor will oversee the agency’s business operations, including monetisation strategy, commercial partnerships, advertising sales and brand solutions across its portfolio.
Rathor has more than two decades of experience in media, entertainment and brand monetisation. His previous roles include leadership positions at The Times of India Group, Star India, now JioStar, and Walt Disney India. He has also worked as a consultant with content, media and sports start-ups on sales and revenue strategies.
Jaideep Singh, Founder of Offbeet Media Group, said, “As Offbeet continues to scale its content, platforms and IPs, building a strong and future-ready revenue engine is a key priority for us. Abhijeet brings a rare combination of deep media experience, strategic thinking and hands-on execution. His understanding of content-led monetisation and his ability to build meaningful brand partnerships make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are excited to have him lead the group’s revenue charter.”
Speaking on his new role, Abhijeet Rathor said, “Offbeet is building some of the most exciting content and IP-led businesses in the country today, with a clear focus on authenticity, scale and long-term value. I am thrilled to join the group at this stage of its journey and look forward to working closely with the teams to create strong, sustainable monetisation frameworks that support creative ambition while delivering real impact for partners and brands.”