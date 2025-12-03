OG Media 360 acquires Instagram-led news platform Times of Business

OG Media 360 has acquired Times of Business, an Instagram-led business news community, marking the latest addition to its expanding digital media portfolio.
The company said the move is part of its plan to build a consolidated digital-first business media network by integrating multiple content properties under a single framework. Times of Business, which publishes business updates, market developments and startup coverage, has built a sizeable following among founders, professionals and business news audiences.
With the acquisition, Times of Business will join OG Media 360’s DOC Media Universe, which already includes properties such as StartupByDOC, BusinessByDOC and Startup IndiaStories. According to the company, the integration is intended to expand the network’s reach and strengthen its presence across social-led business content formats.
Executives from both organisations confirmed the development.
OG Media 360 co-founders Ankit Chowdhary and Shivangi Chaudhary said the addition of Times of Business aligns with the company’s strategy to scale its digital media ecosystem. A representative from Times of Business, Anand Prajapati, noted that the acquisition provides the platform with broader distribution and operational support.
OG Media 360 has outlined plans to expand the Times of Business brand across multiple platforms, including LinkedIn, YouTube Shorts and X. The roadmap includes daily business explainers, interviews with industry leaders, a premium community called TOB Insiders, and cross-distribution across the company’s existing IPs. The company also aims to pursue partnerships and monetisation opportunities with brands and startups as part of its broader growth strategy.