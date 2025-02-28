Ogilvy Australia elevates Ant Simmons as new ECD

Ogilvy Australia has appointed Ant Simmons as Executive Creative Director (ECD) for its Melbourne office, following the departure of Hilary Badger, who joined Leo Australia.
Simmons, previously group creative director, steps into the role with more than 20 years of experience in creative leadership and branding. He joined Ogilvy’s Melbourne office a year and a half ago.
Before his tenure at Ogilvy, Simmons founded the independent agency Heartland, working with clients such as Mecca Brands Australia and Heineken Asia Pacific. He was also involved in the launch of the sexual consent advocacy campaign Teach Us Consent, led by Chanel Contos.
Simmons has held senior roles, including creative director at Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, where he contributed to integrated campaigns for Myer, Deadly & Proud for Treaty, and led the rebrand of Belong and the launch of AFLW. He also served as Asia-Pacific regional creative director at global branding agency Elmwood and as strategy director at Passport Brand Consultancy.
Commenting on the promotion, Toby Talbot, chief creative officer of Ogilvy Network AUNZ, said, “I am so proud to announce our new ECD for Ogilvy Melbourne. The one, the only Ant Simmons. In his short time with us, Ant has been nothing short of masterful across all our clients. His passion for craft and his strong understanding of our clients’ business made him the natural successor to Hilary. Can’t wait to see what Ant, Max McKeon and Bridget Jung get up to as a team of creative leaders.”