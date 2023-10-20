Kainaz Karmakar to judge One Club’s next Creative Leaders 2023

The One Club for Creativity, in partnership with The 3% Movement, announced that Kainaz Karmakar, CCO at Ogilvy India in Mumbai, is among the 70 creatives from 27 countries to serve on the jury for Next Creative Leaders 2023, a free global competition recognizing women and non-binary creatives on the rise.
Now in its ninth year, Next Creative Leaders is a free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and provides a global platform to talented women and non-binary creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.
The complete list of 2023 jurors can be viewed here.
Eligible participants for NCL are those stepping into leadership roles, including copywriters, art directors, designers, ACDs, newly promoted creative and design directors with less than one year in the role, and creative teams who are doing game-changing work.
Entries highlighting a candidate’s creativity, leadership, and unique point of view must be submitted by the December 1, 2023 deadline. To make Next Creative Leaders as open and accessible as possible, there is no fee to enter, with a strong push for candidates to self-nominate. Winners will be announced in February 2024.
Along with naming global winners based on the highest jury scores, the competition also recognizes regional winners in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East/Africa, and North America.
Each NCL winner receives a one-year complimentary individual membership with The One Club, with opportunities to participate in future One Club awards juries, and complimentary tickets to a One Club professional development conference ($1,000+ value), panels, and mentorship events.
Winners have their work showcased on The One Club website, promotion on both The 3% Movement and The One Club social channels, and potential opportunities to speak on the annual Next Creative Leaders panel. The global winners also get a dedicated profile article on The One Club website.
Branding for Next Creative Leaders 2023 was designed by Selina Kehuan Wu, an MFA candidate at Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, and a Type Directors Club TDC69 competition winner.