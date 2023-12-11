Ogilvy India wins Global Grand EFFIE

The Global Best of the Best Awards 2023 has announced Ogilvy India (with Wavemaker India) as the winner of the Global Grand Effie in Experiential Marketing for Cadbury Celebrations - Shah Rukh Khan My ad.
After bagging the Cannes Titanium last year and an Effie APAC this year, Ogilvy India now adds the Global Grand Effie to their cap for the Shah Rukh Khan My Ad campaign.
A Diwali campaign where Ogilvy India and Cadbury Celebrations worked together to extend a helping hand to small businesses across India that were struggling hard to survive the pandemic’s crippling effects. Through a timely and purposeful mix of data and generative AI, the Cadbury Celebrations Ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan doubled up as a personalized ad promoting countless small businesses.
Ganapathy Balagopalan, Deputy Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy India said, "Christmas has arrived early for Ogilvy India, and we are delighted. It's taken a village to pull this campaign off and we are happy it has made the impact and difference we hoped for." - Ganapathy Balagopalan, Head of Strategic Planning, Ogilvy Mumbai."