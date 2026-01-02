Ogilvy Indonesia elevates Kapil Arora to Group CEO

Ogilvy Indonesia has elevated Kapil Arora as the Group Chief Executive Officer at Ogilvy Indonesia.
Arora shared the appointment in a post on his LinkedIn. He wrote, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Group CEO atOgilvy Indonesia!"
Arora previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Ogilvy. Prior to joining the advertising agency, the individual was Co-Chairman and CEO of 82point5 in Mumbai.
He has spent more than six years as President of Ogilvy Group Companies, overseeing operations across advertising, digital, direct marketing, healthcare, public relations and other communications services in New Delhi. During that period, Arora led a team of more than 250 employees serving over 30 clients.
Before that, Arora served as President and Country Head of Team Vodafone at Ogilvy. In that role, he led teams that created campaigns for brands including Vodafone, Hutch, MTR Foods, Titan and Sasken.
Earlier career positions included a business consulting role at Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd, and account management positions at Ogilvy India and Enterprise Nexus.