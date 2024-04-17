Ogilvy’s Talha B Mohsin moves on

Ogilvy executive director Talha B Mohsin has bid farewell to advertising after more than twenty years of working in the industry. Moshin shared the news in a LinkedIn post, writing, "I’m quitting advertising after 22 grueling but fully worth-it years. And my stints at Leo Burnett, DDB Mudra, McCann, Contract, and Ogilvy have resulted in a few memorable campaigns I’ll always hold dear. And many more not-so-memorable ones (those are stories for another day). All those 'lovely' briefings, last-minute brainstorming sessions, those life-changing ideas I’d kill for, fight-the-traffic-to-reach-on-time client presentations, those zippy pre-ppms, followed by the never-ending ppms… Oh how I’ll miss it all."
His departure is driven by a desire to immerse himself in directorship. Throughout his extensive career, Mohsin has served in various capacities at agencies such as Contract, DDB, McCann Worldgroup, Leo Burnett, and Digitas. Notably, his tenure at Ogilvy was just shy of a decade.