Ogilvy marks 2026 with tribute to Piyush Pandey at Mumbai office entrance

Ogilvy has marked the start of its 2026 work year by installing a permanent photograph of the late advertising veteran Piyush Pandey at the entrance of its Mumbai office.
The photograph, shot by Suresh Natarajan, is accompanied by Pandey’s advice, “Front foot pe khelo.” The installation was unveiled by the youngest employees from each department.
Sharing it on LinkedIn, Ogilvy India Chief Creative Officer Harshad Rajadakshya wrote, “At Ogilvy, we start off our working-2026 with Piyush’s blessings, as he takes his permanent place at the entrance of our Mumbai office. This amazing picture, shot by Suresh Natarajan, accompanied by Piyush’s most iconic advice to us, was unveiled by the youngest Ogilvyites from each of our departments. Piyush will continue to inspire everyone setting foot in Ogilvy for all times to come.”
Before he passed away on October 23 last year, Pandey had spent several decades at Ogilvy and is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Indian advertising.
Over a career spanning more than four decades at Ogilvy India, he was associated with several of the country’s most well-known advertising campaigns, many of which entered popular language and culture.
His early work included Luna’s “Chal meri Luna” campaign in the 1980s, the Fevicol tagline “Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai, tootega nahi,” and Asian Paints’ “Har ghar kuch kehta hai.”