Okaya EV rebrands as OPG Mobility

In a strategic move to meet the growing demands of India’s electric mobility market, Okaya EV unveils its new brand identity, OPG Mobility. This rebranding reflects the company’s commitment to address the evolving needs of India’s dynamic consumer base.
The new logo and colour palette feature black and green, two hues that embody the brand’s core values. Black, representing trust and sophistication, anchors the brand's commitment to reliability and innovation. Green, symbolising sustainability, reflects its dedication to eco-friendly solutions and a greener future.
To cater to the increasing demand, the brand will also leverage a wide dealer network across the country. The brand will encompass two sub-brands: Ferrato, dedicated to premium electric motorcycles and scooters, and OTTOPG, focused on passenger and cargo three-wheelers.
At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the brand will launch its first product under the new branding and showcase its full range of electric vehicles. This includes existing models with enhanced product efficiency, now featuring the OPG Mobility logo.
Commenting on this development, Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of OPG Mobility, said, "After years of leadership in the battery and electronics sector, we are excited to evolve from Okaya EV into OPG Mobility, a holistic provider of complete electric vehicle solutions. This rebranding isn’t just about a new name, it’s a strategic move to stay ahead in India’s rapidly evolving EV market. We understand the need to connect with today’s Indian consumers, and this new identity reflects our commitment to modern design, advanced technology, and a customer-first approach. Our new logo embodies our renewed energy and our desire to engage with a younger, tech-savvy audience."
Gupta further added, “The Bharat Mobility 2025 Expo is the perfect platform to unveil this new vision. We will launch our first product under the OPG Mobility brand and implement this visual transformation across our entire portfolio. This change will be reflected in every customer touchpoint, both virtual and physical, ensuring a consistent and engaging brand experience.”
With its refreshed identity, OPG Mobility aligns with the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, focusing on developing a new generation of made-in-India electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.