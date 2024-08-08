Oktobuzz bags the digital marketing mandate for Vithoba Health Care

Vithoba Health Care has given its digital marketing and social media business to Oktobuzz.
Oktobuzz will work on improving Vithoba Health Care’s overall online presence through data-led digital communication campaigns and other mar-tech projects. Additionally, the partnership with Oktobuzz aims to help the brand with its expansion as well as to promote holistic oral health across India.
Under this partnership, Oktobuzz will build awareness of the Vithoba brand through campaigns on digital and social platforms. The agency will also help optimize the brand’s presence on marketplaces including quick commerce platforms and aid in creating a source of revenue for the business through digital. Services offered by Oktobuzz would include website development, social media management, digital campaigns, branded content, SEO, Influencer Marketing and Performance Marketing.
Additionally, as part of this mandate, Oktobuzz will take a digital-first approach for this campaign, looking at quick commerce platforms and other online marketplaces to sell. Awareness will be primarily built through Meta, Google and LinkedIn with strategic presence on various OTT platforms. The agency will also plan for the brand across various platforms looking at possible innovations to move the brand from an awareness to a consideration stage.
As per Sudarshan Shende, Managing Director, Vithoba Healthcare and Research Pvt Ltd, “The future of wellness is rooted in our past, and Vithoba is leading this revolution. Our collaboration with Oktobuzz is set to redefine how Ayurveda is perceived and consumed in the digital age. We are not just selling products; we are propagating a lifestyle that's intrinsically Indian yet globally relevant. By leveraging digital platforms, we aim to demystify Ayurveda, making it a go-to solution for the health-conscious, digitally-savvy Indian.”
He added, “We are delighted to partner with Oktobuzz who have a robust understanding of the market and the digital ecosystem. Their understanding to approach this not just as a business strategy, but an opportunity to make Ayurveda an accessible, everyday choice for millions of Indians seeking balance in a fast-paced world, made the mark for us.”
Regarding this association, Hemal Majithia, CEO & Founder, Oktobuzz, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Vithoba at this pivotal moment of accelerated growth, particularly as we leverage the full potential of digital platforms. Our strategy is rooted in data-driven insights, allowing us to craft campaigns that not only capture attention but also drive meaningful behavioral change. By building strong brand affinity and guiding the consideration process, we are committed to driving tangible business results for Vithoba. We are not just creating campaigns; we are forging a partnership to elevate Vithoba's market position and drive sustainable growth. This partnership merges traditional wisdom with modern marketing, and we are thrilled to contribute to Vithoba's success story."
Regarding the campaign they are planning for Vithoba, Rohan Nair, President (Business & Strategy), OktoBuzz, said, “As consumers increasingly turn to Ayurveda for holistic wellness, Vithoba stands out with its authentic, India-rooted brand. At Oktobuzz, we see immense potential in digitally amplifying Vithoba's reach to Young Indians who are leaning towards more wholesome choices in their daily life. To craft a digital narrative that respects tradition while appealing to modern consumers presents a unique opportunity to reshape how Ayurvedic brands connect with their audience in the digital age."