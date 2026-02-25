Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic announces Dhaval Doshi as Chief Operating Officer

Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic has announced the appointment of Dhaval Doshi as Chief Operating Officer as the brand focuses on expansion and operational growth.
In his new role, Doshi is expected to oversee marketing, operations, expansion across new and existing markets, product portfolio, customer experience and doctor engagement.
Doshi has previously held roles including Head of Marketing at AZORTE, Head of Marketing at Forever 21 India, Deputy General Manager at Allen Solly, Regional Sales Manager at Peter England and Milk Marketing and Operations Manager at Amul.
He has experience in growth strategy, performance marketing and business operations across consumer-facing businesses.
At Oliva, Doshi is expected to work on demand generation, clinic-level profitability, market expansion and patient experience, the company said.
Oliva is backed by Kedaara Capital, a private equity firm that invests in Indian businesses. Its portfolio includes companies such as Lenskart, Vedant Fashions, which operates the Manyavar brand, Dairy Day and Avanse Financial Services.