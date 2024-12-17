Olyv onboards Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Olyv, a digital lending platform, has partnered with former cricketer Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador. Through this collaboration, the platform aims to inspire financial empowerment across India. Gnaguly will represent the platforms' financial products, including Digital Lending, Credit Health, and Gold Savings.
The partnership will entail marketing campaigns across multiple ATL, BTL and Digital channels enhancing the awareness and adoption of brand Olyv across the different TG bases of India.
Rohit Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Olyv, said, "Much like Dada's leadership transformed Indian cricket, we at Olyv seek to empower people to make bold financial moves and achieve their dreams. Sourav Ganguly embodies our vision of being a 'Partner to the Aspirations of Emerging India'; one that is fearless, trustworthy, and always committed to breaking new ground. As someone who commands the love and adulation of every Indian, he has evolved into a household name. This makes him perfect for advancing Olyv’s presence across the national populace and connecting with our diverse base, especially in the emerging markets of Tier-2 and beyond geos.”