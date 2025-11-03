Omaxe announces Harmanpreet Kaur as brand ambassador

Omaxe Ltd. has announced the appointment of Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, as its brand ambassador. The company said the partnership reflects its belief that sports and infrastructure development contribute to community building, economic opportunity, and national growth.
Omaxe described the association as one based on shared values of leadership and resilience, aligning with its efforts to support sports infrastructure through projects such as The Omaxe State — an integrated destination for sport, leisure, and culture.
Speaking on the association, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “Being from Punjab, I have always felt a deep connection to the spirit of its people and the places that shape us. Omaxe’s presence in Punjab and its vision for creating world-class infrastructure give me great hope for communities and especially for the young generation. Along with its remarkable work in Punjab, projects like The Omaxe State in Delhi reflect how thoughtful development can support sports and create platforms where talent can truly grow. I am proud to join Omaxe as its Brand Ambassador and to stand with a company that believes in empowering youth, strengthening communities, and building facilities that inspire dreams and turn them into achievements.”
Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Ltd., said, “We welcome Harmanpreet to the Omaxe family with great pride. Her leadership, dedication, and ability to inspire mirror Omaxe’s commitment to purposeful development. This partnership is about creating platforms that broaden access to sport, encourage greater participation of women in athletics, and strengthen local economies. One of the landmark outcomes of this vision will be the delivery of a new international-standard cricket stadium in the national capital after more than 140 years — a milestone for the city and for Indian sport.”
Under the new association, Omaxe and Harmanpreet Kaur will collaborate on initiatives such as athlete development programmes, grassroots outreach, community events, and awareness campaigns aimed at promoting sports as a viable career option.