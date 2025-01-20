OMD India bags integrated media mandate for HDFC Life

OMD India has won the integrated media mandate for HDFC Life, one of Indias', listed, long-term life insurance solutions providers.
HDFC Life, with nearly 25 years of experience, provides a range of products and services to Indian consumers. Its offerings include solutions in Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity, and Health, with a portfolio of 80 products designed to address diverse customer needs.
The partnership with the agency aims to build on HDFC Life’s focus on customer-centricity and financial inclusion. The collaboration is expected to help expand the brand’s presence and support its business growth. The agency will oversee the brand’s media strategy across both offline and online channels.
As Insurer seeks to strengthen its connections with audiences, the agencys's strategic and creative planning, alongside Omnicom’s data and technology platform Omni, will play a crucial role in helping the brand stand out in India’s competitive insurance market and enhance customer experiences.
The win is a testimony to the agency's strong local credentials and capability to respond to the dynamics of today's client and consumer needs. “We're excited to partner with HDFC Life and look forward to creating an inspiring journey of driving strong marketing and business outcomes for the brand,” said Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India. “Our partnership is designed to deliver real business impact underpinned by OMD India's strong and future-facing capabilities. We're excited for what the future holds.”
“We are delighted to announce our collaboration with OMD - who share our passion for innovation and customer-centricity,” said Vishal Subharwal, Group Head Strategy & CMO, HDFC Life. “We were impressed with their capabilities, tools and culture and are confident that this partnership will accelerate our brand story with exceptional experiences and strategies to further build on the promise of our proposition.”