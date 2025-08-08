OMD Worldwide appoints Ellen Griffin as Global COO

OMD Worldwide, a media agency under Omnicom Media Group (OMG), has appointed Ellen Griffin as its Global Chief Operating Officer, a newly created position aimed at supporting the agency’s global client operations.
Griffin’s appointment is effective immediately and she will report directly to Manas.
Griffin joined the agency in 2018 as Global Innovation Director and before moving to her new role, she has recently served as Global Chief Client Solutions Officer. In her new role, she is expected to focus on developing and implementing customized operating models to help brands adapt to changing market conditions and drive growth.
The appointment was announced by George Manas, CEO of OMD Worldwide. He noted, “Earlier this year, OMD made a bold new promise: We create what’s next”. He added, “With this new role, we’re delivering on that promise by building solutions that tap into Omnicom’s full advantage across media, data, CRM, commerce, content and creativity. Ellen brings the vision and operational leadership to help our clients win in an increasingly complex and challenging business environment.”
Commenting on her appointment, Griffin said, “In a time of accelerated disruption, even the most seasoned marketers are challenged to keep pace. This role is about accelerating and scaling transformation, ensuring OMD delivers the expertise, tools, and operating models that give our clients a competitive edge today and resilience for tomorrow.”