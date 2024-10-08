OML Entertainment announces Preranaa Khatri as Chief Business Officer

OML Entertainment has announced the appointment of Preranaa Khatri as Chief Business Officer (CBO). With a career spanning close to two decades, Khatri brings experience and a unique perspective to content, and the creator and revenue ecosystem, which will be instrumental in driving OML's continued growth.
Before joining OML, Khatri held various roles in media and entertainment focusing on content strategy, creator management, and revenue optimisation.
Khatri’s previous tenure at OML in 2016 saw her leading initiatives that boosted the company’s market presence and revenue streams. And her new role marks a new chapter in the company’s journey. Khatri will report to Tusharr Kumar, CEO of OML Entertainment.
“I’m looking forward to driving growth at OML with Preranaa. Her extensive experience, strategic insight, and proven leadership skills will be invaluable as we expand our footprint in the media & entertainment industry. She's one of the most empathetic leaders I've had the opportunity to work with, and I can't think of anyone better to build our teams with,” said Kumar, CEO of OML Entertainment.
Khatri said, “I am thrilled to be back at OML, a company that has always been close to my heart. I look forward to working with the talented team here to explore new opportunities and drive growth in the content and creator space. Together, we will continue to create impactful and engaging experiences for all our stakeholders.”
Most recently, she was an independent consultant focusing on strategic partnerships, revenue growth and GTM strategies for brands and agencies. Of note has been her work for a Global Olympic Sponsor's athlete partnership program in the lead-up to the recently concluded Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and 2024 Summer Paralympics.