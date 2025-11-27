Omnicom-IPG merger closes at $13.5 bn, awaits leadership announcement

Omnicom has completed its $13.5 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group on November 26, nearly a year after announcing the deal. The transaction creates what the agencies say will be the world’s largest advertising and marketing holding group by revenue and billings.
Omnicom said it closed the acquisition after receiving all required regulatory approvals and meeting closing conditions. Interpublic shareholders received 0.344 Omnicom shares for each of their Interpublic shares. The combined company will have a pro forma revenue of more than $25 billion and will continue to trade under the OMC ticker on the New York Stock Exchange. Legacy Omnicom shareholders now hold about 60.6% of the combined entity, while former Interpublic shareholders hold 39.4%, on a fully diluted basis.
“This is a defining moment for our company and our industry,” said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. “With the completion of the deal, Omnicom is setting a new standard for modern marketing and sales leadership, creating stronger brands, delivering superior business outcomes, and driving sustainable growth. We’re excited about this next chapter. I want to thank our people, clients, and shareholders for the trust they have placed in us.”
Leadership arrangements remain unchanged, with Wren continuing as Chairman and CEO, Phil Angelastro as EVP and CFO, and Philippe Krakowsky and Daryl Simm serving as Co-Presidents and COOs. Krakowsky, Patrick Moore and E. Lee Wyatt Jr. have also joined the Omnicom board.
The agency said it will announce its full leadership team on December 1, 2025.
The acquisition, first announced in December 2024, received its final regulatory clearance this week with approval from the European Commission. The decision followed a U.S. Federal Trade Commission approval in September under a consent order that restricts Omnicom from influencing advertiser spending based on political or ideological factors.
IPG on Tuesday updated its global homepage to reflect its merger with Omnicom, introducing a visual identity that reads ‘Omnicom + IPG.’ The change is the first public-facing indication of how the companies may present themselves during the transition. The Omnicom website remains unchanged as of the latest check.
The combined entity will operate under the Omnicom name, with IPG expected to phase out its standalone branding over time. With integration work now underway, agencies, clients and leadership teams are monitoring how the groups’ creative, media and digital networks may be aligned. Website updates often tend to be an early step in synchronising internal and external communications across global markets.