Omnicom to trim 4,000 jobs as part of global restructuring

As part of its integration of Interpublic Group (IPG), Omnicom has announced plans to cut more than 4,000 jobs and to fold several long-established agency networks into its core brands.
The job reductions will primarily impact back-office teams and other non-billable functions, though some leadership roles will also be affected.
Post-restructuring, the group expects around 85% of remaining roles to be client-facing, with 15% in support and administrative functions.
The consolidation is part of a broader move by Omnicom to streamline operations, realise cost efficiencies, and consolidate global creative capabilities — amid rising competition from AI-driven tools and self-serve advertising platforms. The reorganization is estimated to deliver more than US $750 million in annual cost savings.