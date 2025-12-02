Omnicom axes FCB, DDB & MullenLowe in restructuring

Omnicom Group has undertaken a significant overhaul of its creative organisation following its acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), introducing a reduced and more centralised network structure. The company has outlined BBDO, McCann and TBWA as the three global creative networks that will sit at the top of the newly-aligned holding group framework.
As part of this transition, Omnicom has begun phasing out three long-established agency brands — DDB, FCB and MullenLowe — as independent global entities. These networks, which have historically represented major building blocks of both Omnicom’s and IPG’s creative portfolios, will be absorbed into the three retained banners. Their teams, leadership units, and client relationships will be redistributed to streamline operations, improve resource efficiency, and eliminate duplication across global markets.
The restructuring signals a more assertive post-merger integration approach, designed to accelerate simplification and unlock scale within the combined organisation. While Omnicom has not positioned the move as the dissolution of the affected brands, their presence will now largely be limited to sub-brand usage, capability labels, or legacy market-specific identities where client requirements make retention necessary.
Industry observers note that the decision marks a notable moment in advertising’s global evolution — particularly given the legacies involved. DDB has been widely regarded as a cornerstone of modern creative strategy, FCB was instrumental in IPG’s worldwide expansion, and MullenLowe has played an influential role in markets across India, Southeast Asia and Latin America. Their repositioning reflects broader structural pressures on holding groups to simplify portfolios and present a more unified market proposition.
The consolidation is expected to unfold gradually across regions, with local leadership tasked with maintaining service continuity and managing client communication during the transition. Omnicom has indicated that the realignment will enable clearer accountability, more seamless integration with data and media capabilities, and improved investment behind its strongest global platforms.