Omnicom to debut new identity & Next-Gen Omni AI platform at CES 2026

Omnicom will debut its new corporate identity and the next generation of Omni, its AI-powered intelligence platform, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2026, marking the first major public milestone following its $13 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG).
“We are uniquely positioned to turn this moment into a catalyst for intelligent growth – for our people, our clients and our shareholders,” John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom, said. “I am proud to welcome the people, agencies and clients of Interpublic to Omnicom… Together, we will be the go-to company that shapes how brands grow, people connect and culture evolves.”
The company has outlined an aggressive transformation plan for 2026, including extensive restructuring, new leadership frameworks and the retirement of several long-standing agency brands. More than 4,000 roles have been cut as part of the post-merger integration.
The restructuring consolidates Omnicom’s global creative networks, folding DDB and MullenLowe into TBWA and absorbing the 151-year-old FCB into BBDO. Media and public relations units such as McCann, OMD, FleishmanHillard, Golin and Weber Shandwick will remain in place. The shift marks one of the most significant structural resets in the advertising industry and positions Omnicom as the world’s largest advertising group ahead of Publicis and WPP.
As integration progresses, Omnicom has scheduled a series of milestones intended to demonstrate the scale of its overhaul and its AI-led direction. The company will report year-end earnings in February 2026, where it expects integration synergies to exceed the previously projected $750 million. An investor day will follow, detailing capital allocation priorities and an expanded share buyback programme.
The company has also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share.
Wren noted that predictions of client or leadership departures have not materialised, stating that key personnel and accounts have remained with the company throughout the transition.