Omnicom and Google develop search agent to provide insights into consumer intent

Omnicom has partnered with Google to introduce a new tool designed to help brands better understand consumer search behaviour in an AI-driven environment.
The collaboration centres on the Consumer Prompt Insights Agent, which the agency and the tech company are developing as part of their ongoing Future of Search partnership. The agent is intended to analyse search signals to provide insights into consumer intent, as search queries become more detailed and conversational with the rise of AI-powered tools.
The project builds on a next-generation search agent introduced at CES 2025.
The new agent is designed to examine how people frame questions in modern search environments, where queries increasingly reflect specific needs rather than broad product categories. For example, instead of searching for a general product type, users may ask more detailed, situational questions.
Commenting on the partnership, Megan Pagliuca, Chief Product Officer at Omnicom Media Group North America, said, “It’s about getting to what people are asking, understanding their intent, and then changing content in a variety of ways to enable that, which then also feeds back to that loop of Gemini and AI overviews where they’re asking questions.”
Michael Sondak, Senior Vice President of Search at Omnicom Media Group North America, added, “As we start to aggregate these data sources, which today are separate, and use the agent that we’re building to combine it, our teams will start to be able to see demand trends - pockets of new prompts and queries to… inform net new content.”
Some clients are already testing the system. Jillian Davis, Director of Marketing Technology at Cox Automotive, said, “The agent has cut our competitive analysis cycle from weeks to days. In an industry where a new model launch or competitor incentive can shift search dynamics overnight, we need real-time category intelligence, not monthly reports. The platform gives us visibility into what automotive shoppers are actually searching for - not just our brand terms, but the entire consideration set. We’re using those insights to inform everything from paid search strategy to content planning to retail partnerships.”